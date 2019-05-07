Aberdeen council workers paint double yellow lines at wrong junction

Aberdeen City Council workers have been left red-faced after painting a set of double yellow lines on the wrong junction.

The lines were meant to be painted to stop drivers parking on Broomhill Road at its junction with Cranford Road.

However, the lines were accidentally painted more than 100 yards away from their intended location at the junction with Hammerfield Avenue instead, leaving residents confused about where they could and could not park near their homes.

As a result of the error, householders around the area where the lines were painted were not consulted before the work was carried out.

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill said he had some sympathy with the workers, but admitted the episode had left the community surprised and frustrated.

However, he added his gratitude to Aberdeen City Council for working to rectify the situation quickly.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock and a surprise for the residents when they found the lines had been painted around that area.

“There had understandably been no consultation with them about it.

“That is to be expected given the lines were not supposed to be painted on that junction in the first place.

“I have spoken to a number of residents about it and it has been quite annoying for them.

“However, as far as I am aware the lines were due to be removed and I am pleased about that, although that may have been affected by poor weather conditions.

“I realise mistakes can happen and it’s good to see that the problem is going to be dealt with quickly.

“Nobody is perfect and I understand these things can happen from time to time.

“However, it is very annoying for residents and it has caused them a lot of frustration over the last week.”

A spokesman for the council confirmed the lines on the Hammerfield Avenue junction had been painted in error and were intended for the Broomhill Road junction.

The local authority added that work to remove the lines and repaint them in the correct location had been scheduled to take place over the weekend.