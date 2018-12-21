Aberdeen council wins solar energy court ruling

Aberdeen City Council has secured a court ruling throwing out a £8 million claim against it over a solar energy scheme.

The local authority successfully argued that the action brought against it by Our Generation Ltd should be dismissed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Our Generation, which operates roof-mounted systems for fixing solar panels to produce electricity, entered an agreement with the council governing their installation at local authority buildings.

It later issued termination notices to pull out of the long-term agreements.

The firm raised a legal action seeking a ruling that it had validly terminated the agreements and the council was liable to pay the cost of removing equipment and payment of more than £8 million.

The council challenged the validity of the termination notice that Our Generation relied upon.

Lady Wolffe ruled that the termination notice was invalid.