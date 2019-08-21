Aberdeen council urged to scrap garden waste charge for low-income households

A north-east MSP has waded into the debate over Aberdeen’s controversial “garden tax” which will begin next month.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart – who is also the Scottish Government’s housing minister – has written to the chief executive asking for people who receive a council tax reduction to be exempt.

Mr Stewart said he was approached by a disabled constituent concerned about the £30 permits, which come into force on September 1.

He said: “This new charge has already proved to be deeply unpopular in Aberdeen, but the fact disabled people living on low incomes could be forced to pay is simply wrong.

“Other councils have shown this is possible and so I urge Aberdeen City Council to explore all possible options.

“The council has shown it is willing to revisit this policy, so let’s hope they see sense and scrap the charges for those struggling to get by.”

Introducing the permits with exemptions for those receiving council tax reductions would see the city adopt a similar policy to Edinburgh, which also introduced a fee for waste collection.

However, council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I am somewhat surprised at Kevin Stewart MSP’s comments, given his own SNP group proposed introducing a Garden Waste Charge at £35 per household without exemption.

“Of course, had Aberdeen City Council been funded properly by the SNP and retained the £28m raised in Aberdeen (from business rates) but spent by the SNP in the Central Belt, there would be no need for a Garden Waste Charge.

“Kevin Stewart should now do the right thing and lobby (finance minister) Derek Mackay for a fair and just settlement for Aberdeen so the council can bin the Garden Waste Charge.

“I am not holding my breath.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said:“It is simply untrue to claim that money raised in Aberdeen has been spent in the Central Belt, local authorities retain every penny of non-domestic rates and council tax income collected in their own area.

“Aberdeen City Council will receive £380.6 million to fund local services in 2019-20. Using their council tax powers they will also generate an additional £5.5 million meaning a total of £386.1 million. This represents an increase of £25.7 million or 7.1%.

“That is part of a wider local government settlement that sees every council receive more funding, despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government.”