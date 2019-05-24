Aberdeen council to stop posting food caddy liners to residents

Food caddy liners will no longer be posted to residents across Aberdeen from next month.

The liners can be ordered online up until May 31, but from June 1 they will only be available by collecting them at various distribution points across the city.

The points include Inchgarth Community Centre, Ferryhill Community Centre, Books and Beans cafe on Belmont Street and CFINE on Poynernook Road.

The move follows a decision at the budget meeting on March 5 in a bid to save £12,000.

A range of revenue-generating and cost-saving measures were tabled to bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million, arising due to reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand.

At the points, residents will get one roll at a time, which contains 26 liners, and should last three to six months if using one to two bags per week.