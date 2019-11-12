Aberdeen council to retain school summer holiday pattern for five years

Aberdeen council today agreed to retain the city school’s summer holiday pattern for a further five years.

The decision was made at today’s Education Operational Delivery committee and follows an online public consultation in September which saw the majority of the 6,047 respondent expressing the view that change was not required.

It means schools will continue to commence the summer break in the first week of July and return in the third week of August.

A further public consultation will be undertaken in year three of the five-year period in order to allow for long-term planning should there be an appetite in the intervening period.

