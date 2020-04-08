Aberdeen council to investigate after woman injured by falling pharmacy sign

An Aberdeen MSP has called for a full investigation to be carried out after a woman was injured by a falling shop frontage.

The woman was left needing hospital treatment following the incident, which happened on Holburn Street on Sunday.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has called for the incident to be investigated.

He said: “My thoughts are with the woman involved in this horrific incident and I hope she is able to make a speedy recovery.

“I worry how much worse this could have been if the street was as busy as your more typical weekends.

“During this time, health and safety is of vital importance as we must do all we can to relieve pressure on our NHS.

“Let’s hope these incidents remain few and far between, but right now due investigations must take place.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed a probe was under way.

She said: “We are aware of the incident and an officer from the council’s building standards team has visited the site and confirmed there is no further risk to the public.

“Officers from the council’s environmental health (team) will investigate the circumstances of this accident and take appropriate action.”