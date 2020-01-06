Aberdeen council tenants asked for views on fixed-term rent policy

Aberdeen council tenants have under four weeks left to give their views on the introduction of a new fixed-term rent policy.

Aberdeen City Council has launched an online survey about the move, which could allow residents to plan ahead financially.

Currently, rent is set at the council budget meeting each March, which can make budgeting challenging for both tenants and the council.

If implemented, both parties will know what the rent increase will be on their property for a number of years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The local authority claims the advantage of a long-term rent policy is that it allows tenants and the council to plan ahead financially, knowing what the rent increase will be for a number of years.

If a new policy comes into effect, councillors will bring in a policy which would apply for three years when they meet to set their budget this year.

Rent paid to Aberdeen City Council is held in an account known as the Housing Revenue Account (HRA).

The money in this account can only be invested in housing services such as repairs, improvements, housing management and building new properties.

Tenants have until January 31 to complete the survey, which can be found at https://bit.ly/35mCfbj