Aberdeen council taken off improvement plan two years after roadworks programmed branded ‘poor’

Aberdeen City Council’s roadworks programme has been taken off an improvement plan two years after it was branded “poor”.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner has published an annual report on the local authority’s performance, which will go before the Operational Delivery Committee next week.

In 2018, the council was placed on an action plan along with several other local authorities after its performance was found to be “poor and in need of improvement”.

Areas for improvement included the number of works requiring early or late starts, and the amount of projects which needed to be extended.

In a follow-up report ahead of next week’s meeting, the commissioner has found there is enough progress to remove the council from the plan.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “This is a good news story for the council. I know from speaking to our staff how hard they have been working to make things better.

“It has not been an easy year for any of them but they have stepped up and tidied up the service.”

In a letter to the council, Kevin Hamilton, the Roadworks Commissioner, said: “I am encouraged by the actions of your staff and note these appear to have translated into improvement in roadworks performance.

“Aberdeen City Council’s performance since the 2019/20 performance review has shown improvement and an acceptable level of engagement between your staff and my office has been maintained.”

However, documents prepared ahead of the meeting show improvements are still to be made in some areas.

These include the number of works needing to be started late in the day and the amount of unplanned projects carried out by the council.

At a performance review last year, the council’s roadworks performance was again found to be poor, with the amount of work having to start early in the morning and the number of projects requiring extensions both deemed “unacceptable” by the commissioner.

Around 22% of all projects at the review required an early start, while 12% had to be extended. In both cases this was higher than the commissioner’s expected amount.

However, since the review, enough improvement has been found that “the necessary targets should be met” by the end of March.

The commissioner’s report will go before councillors on Wednesday.