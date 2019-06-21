Aberdeen council staff’s efforts praised at awards ceremony

The hard work and dedication of council staff has been celebrated at a special ceremony.

Aberdeen City Council recognised the excellence of its workers at the Star Awards, which were held in the Beach Ballroom last night.

A panel of expert judges from a range of organisations across the city, including Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, Police Scotland and several other major public and private sector bodies, chose the winners from a variety of council departments.

https://www.eveningexpress.co.uk/fp/news/local/full-list-all-the-winners-at-aberdeen-city-councils-star-awards/

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott said: “Our staff serve the people of our city every day of the year and they aim to give our citizens the best service possible.

“The Star Awards give colleagues and the people of Aberdeen the opportunity to show their appreciation to those employees who have gone out of their way to serve our citizens.

“The winners, finalists and all the nominees should be very proud as they are a huge credit to the council and to the city.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Awards were presented for a variety of achievements, including long service awards, improving use of resources, rising star and Evening Express-sponsored People’s Champion.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said everyone nominated for an award deserved their moment of recognition for their hard work.

She said: “Aberdeen City Council staff are second to none.

“Council services from our housing services, schools, streets, parks, events programme to name only a few, are kept running because of the dedication and hard work of very able individuals and teams.

“They will tell you they are simply doing their job, but it is a great pleasure to be able to give them the recognition they deserve for the fabulous work that they do.”