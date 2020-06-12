Aberdeen council reveals plan for reopening schools

A plan for how Aberdeen City Council will reopen schools has been published and includes reduced class sizes and alternate learning rotas.

The local authority’s education service has published their Local Delivery Phasing Plan which details the work staff are undertaking to make schools and classes safe.

It also includes information about how the curriculum will work once doors reopen on August 11.

It has been published in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that schools will reopen for the new academic year.

Included within the the plan are outlines on how schools will manage in-school and at-home blended learning through reduced class sizes, static class groups and alternate learning rotas.

It also details how hygiene and well-being will be maintained through learning and practical measures such as enhanced cleaning, one way systems and physical distancing.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “It’s very important that we provide pupils, parents and carers with a clear roadmap to re-opening our schools at the earliest opportunity and the Local Delivery Phasing Plan provides as much clarity as possible at this initial stage.

“The plan reflects the fact no two schools are the same and so assessments of each site are being undertaken so that the appropriate physical distancing and other safety measures are in place for each school.

“The curriculum will also have a focus on health and wellbeing initially and we will look to prepare pupils in advance as much as possible through virtual tours and other innovations.

“The plan is comprehensive and covers our anticipated approaches to Early Learning and Childcare, Primary and Secondary education and for pupils with additional support needs as well as practical issues such as transport, mealtimes, parent drop-off and pick up points.

“As we progress, we will work in consultation with parents, carers and other stakeholder groups and I would urge anyone with an interest to read the Plan or the summary FAQs on our website”.

The Local Delivery Phasing Plan can be found at

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/schools

The plan will be kept under review to ensure that it takes account of any updated guidance.

Parents will also be able to find out more in the next parent newsletter edition.

