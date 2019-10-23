Aberdeen council reveals online booking system plans

Aberdeen City Council has announced plans to introduce an appointment system for local authority offices.

Residents can currently just turn up at facilities to speak to customer service advisors to discuss council tax issues, parking permits or get advice on benefits.

However, a new system will be introduced next month for people who need information on services to book appointments online.

Only customers who need urgent help from staff will still be able to use the drop-in service to speak to advisors in council buildings.

Appointments will need to be made to discuss issues relating to council tax, housing benefit, the Accord card and permits at the Marischal College customer centre from November 11.

Customers will also need to book ahead for sessions at the Mastrick and Woodside housing offices and the Tillydrone Community Campus from November 25.

Advice on housing, money, temporary accommodation, blue badges, adult social care and licensing will only be given to people booking appointments from December 9.

They can be booked for a range of times throughout the day and Aberdeen City Council’s website will be updated when appointments are available.

Until each of the relevant dates, the centres will still use a drop-in service.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As more of our customers are requesting support and services online, we have recently introduced a facility for people to book appointments online for some services.

“This has proved highly successful as some customers much prefer having an appointment time rather than queuing and waiting to speak with a member from one of our teams.

“Our staff at these customer service points will also be able to assist anyone trying to book an appointment and we will still continue to offer support for any customer that needs help urgently and is unable to make an appointment.”

Anyone seeking help can also get access to online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Advice can be sought online on a range of different issues, including information on the Scottish Welfare Fund.

Customers can also use the site to report a change of circumstances relating to housing benefit and council tax applications and use it to pay for council tax or applying for a permit registering births and deaths.