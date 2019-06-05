Aberdeen council officers recommend £80,000 for new custody worker

Council officers have recommended £80,000 plans to provide a link worker at an Aberdeen custody suite.

In a report due before the Integration Joint Board (IJB) next week, officers recommend the cash be freed up to fund a member of staff who will help to provide for the needs of people who have been arrested and brought in to the Kittybrewster custody suite.

The report said: “Evidence tells us that those within a custody setting have poorer health and wellbeing outcomes, with people experiencing high levels of mental health problems, trauma, learning difficulties –sometimes undiagnosed – and challenges with problem alcohol and substance use.”

Under the plan, which is one of three possible options being put before the committee, the worker will be funded for two years.

A draft business case for the proposal has been submitted alongside the report, outlining the costs.

The worker would be paid £34,812 per year, along with £520 set aside for supplies and services, and £4,120 to cover admin costs each year.

Different proposals will also be presented for the IJB to take no action or to fund the link worker for just one year.