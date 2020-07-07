Aberdeen council leaders welcome ‘very positive’ energy talks with Michael Gove

City leaders have held a “very positive” meeting with a senior government minister in a bid to attract investment to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing met with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to discuss future energy plans for the region.

The pair have repeatedly called for support in helping the city move away from reliance on oil and gas – particularly given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent oil price collapse.

Experts have estimated up to 30,000 jobs in the sector could be lost as a direct result of coronavirus.

Councillors have already approved a Net Zero Vision – along with a strategic plan for energy transition – to kick-start the city’s economic recovery.

The new local development plan includes provision for an energy transition zone, which would be built to the south of the city around the new Nigg Bay harbour expansion.

And the city has also made progress with a successful hydrogen programme.

Mr Lumsden said the meeting with Aberdeen-born Mr Gove had been a success – and called on the Government to support the city as it looks to recover.

He said: “The meeting was very positive. We talked through our plans for green infrastructure and energy transition, and we are going to work together going forward to build up some more areas where the UK Government can invest in the city.

“Michael Gove knows the area very well and he understands the threat to the oil and gas industry, and we need to do everything we can to protect the supply chain and safeguard as many jobs in the city as possible.

“It’s not just the impact of Covid-19, there’s also the huge reduction in the oil price and it makes it even more urgent that some action is taken.

“Aberdeen has been a big contributor to the UK economy for many years, and everyone should be doing all they can to protect that as much as possible.”

Mr Lumsden said support from UK ministers, in addition to a £62 million energy transition fund announced by the Scottish Government last month, would boost jobs in the north-east.

He added: “One of the key things we discussed was around hydrogen. The UK Government is really keen to have a hydrogen strategy and if we can be at the heart of that it would be a good thing for the area and good for jobs.

“We have got the harbour and we have got offshore wind – hopefully in the future we will be in a position where we can start exporting skills and hydrogen to other places across the UK and across Europe.

“We need both governments to take this seriously and protect what they have in the north-east.”

A UK government spokeswoman said: “The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister David Duguid welcomed yesterday’s constructive meeting with Aberdeen City Council to discuss their plans for green infrastructure and energy transition.

“The UK Government remains committed to bringing all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and to delivering a cleaner, more sustainable and more resilient economy after this pandemic which supports jobs and benefits the environment.

“We will continue to actively engage with the Leaders of Aberdeen City Council on their proposals and work closely with the oil and gas sector.”