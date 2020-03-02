Aberdeen council leaders slam MP’s offer as ‘scoring cheap political points’

An Aberdeen MP has offered his support to council leaders as they prepare for talks with government officials.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott, will travel to London later this month after Mr Lumsden wrote to request more funding.

In his letter, the co-leader sought a “collaboration” with the UK Government “by means of infrastructure investment”.

Now SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn has offered to attend the meeting to support their bid for more funding.

In a letter to the council trio, he wrote: “There are a number of areas in which the UK Government could help deliver fairer funding for both Aberdeen and Scotland.

“I currently have availability on March 19 and would be more than happy to attend in order to help fight for more funding for Aberdeen.”

Speaking to The Evening Express, he said: “Given the UK Government has stripped £1.5 billion out of Scotland’s budget over the past decade, I think it is absolutely right that Douglas Lumsden is willing to take the fight to the Tories’ doorstep.

“I am more than happy to offer support in that regard and I hope they will be happy to have myself, and hopefully my fellow MPs, along to help fight our city’s corner.”

However, Mr Lumsden turned down the MP’s offer.

He said: “Stephen Flynn’s deafening silence on Aberdeen City Council being in the running for UK council of the year indicates once again his only interest is to score cheap political points as opposed to standing up for Aberdeen.

“As for the invite to meet the UK Government, the answer is no.”