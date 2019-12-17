Aberdeen council leaders call on former deputy Lord Provost convicted of sexual assault to resign

Aberdeen council leaders have called on other party groups to sign a letter asking a councillor convicted of sexual assault to resign with immediate effect.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who has already resigned from the Conservative Party, was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting a man following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen City Council’s ruling Labour, Conservative and independent administration yesterday removed Mr Donnelly from all committees and have written to the council’s chief executive calling for an urgent meeting to be convened.

At this meeting, the administration, whose power now hangs in the balance, will seek the support of all group leaders to remove Mr Donnelly from all outside bodies and they will be asked to sign a letter calling for his resignation with immediate effect.

Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Given the verdict following Councillor Donnelly’s trial, it is the administration’s view that he should be removed from all committees and outside bodies.

“The administration also believes that Councillor Donnelly should resign from the council.

“The administration can remove Councillor Donnelly from committees and have done so and we are therefore seeking the support from the other groups to remove him from outside bodies.

“While the council has no mechanism to force Councillor Donnelly to resign his seat, we are asking the group leaders to write to him asking him to resign his seat with immediate effect.”

A source within the Town House has said they would hope the emergency meeting could be held in the coming days, following approval from the council.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill has been calling for Mr Donnelly to resign since the trial concluded on Friday.

He said: “I welcome the fact the administration leaders are three days later following suit.

“I did write to them on Friday asking them to urge him to resign and sadly none of them have replied.

“Clearly, if an urgent business committee has been called, we would support that.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Dunbar, interim SNP group leader, said: “The SNP group has already called on Councillor Donnelly to resign and I am pleased that the administration have now concurred with our view.

“For once, Councillor Donnelly should do the decent thing and resign immediately.”

Mr Donnelly, who was formerly the council’s deputy Lord Provost, was convicted of touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face.

He denied the charge but was convicted following a trial which began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court back in August.

The former Conservative councillor declined to comment when approached by the Evening Express.

Aberdeen City Council also declined to comment on the matter.