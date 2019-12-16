Aberdeen council leaders call on former deputy Lord Provost convicted of sexual assault to resign

Aberdeen council leaders have called on all other party groups to sign a letter asking a councillor convicted of sexual assault to resign with immediate effect.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a man on Friday following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, has faced growing pressure to stand down.

Aberdeen City Council’s ruling administration has today removed Mr Donnelly, who has resigned from the Conservative party, from all committees and has written to the chief executive calling for an urgent business meeting to be convened.

At this meeting, the administration will seek the support from all group leaders within the council to remove Mr Donnelly from all outside bodies and will be asked to sign a letter calling for his resignation with immediate effect.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Given the verdict following Councillor Donnelly’s trial it is the Administration’s view that he should be removed from all committees and outside bodies.

“The administration also believe that Councillor Donnelly should resign from the council.

“The administration can remove Councillor Donnelly from committees and have done so and we are therefore seeking the support from the other groups to remove Councillor Donnelly from outside bodies.

“Whilst the council has no mechanism to force Councillor Donnelly to resign his seat we are asking the group leaders to write to him asking him to resign his seat with immediate effect.”

Mr Donnelly declined to comment when contacted by the Evening Express earlier today.