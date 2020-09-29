Aberdeen council leaders call on First Minister to publish Glasgow lockdown advice

The co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council have urged the First Minister to publish the advice behind the decision not to impose a local lockdown on Glasgow.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon announced stricter measures would be brought in across Scotland in a bid to curb rising infection rates.

They include a 10pm curfew for hospitality businesses, as well as a ban on visiting other households indoors.

But Aberdeen’s city leaders have reacted with concern that the city – which has among the lowest rates of infection – is being treated unfairly as the highest numbers of cases are in Glasgow and the surrounding area.

The Granite City was handed a three-week local lockdown in August – but similar measures have not been introduced when there have been clusters in other parts of the country.

Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing previously said they felt Aberdeen was being “singled out” for stricter treatment, and are frustrated the city has been included in the most recent rollout of restrictions.

Now the co-leaders have called on Ms Sturgeon to make public the recommendations made by the local incident management team in Glasgow regarding Covid-19 restrictions there.

Ms Laing said: “We are disappointed that the First Minister’s blanket lockdown measures across Scotland are having a disproportionate effect on Aberdeen following the already damaging statutory lockdown imposed on Aberdeen by the Scottish Government.

“The First Minister needs to share the Incident Management Team report and recommendations from the Greater Glasgow Health Board and explain why she chose not to impose a statutory lockdown on Glasgow and surrounding areas given her course of action has resulted in a huge outbreak of Covid-19 right across Scotland.”

Ms Laing added: “The health and wellbeing of our citizens must always come first and that is why we supported the statutory restrictions imposed on Aberdeen by the Scottish Government back in August 2020.

“However, this was based on known facts.

“The First Minister’s failure to consult or provide information to Aberdeen City Council on why her approach to Aberdeen was different from Glasgow is unacceptable.

“We believe the First Minister should have adopted a regional approach to deal with the outbreak in Glasgow, which would have minimised the impact on Aberdeen, but she chose to adopt a position which appears to have been based on political motives rather than clinical evidence and now the whole of Scotland is paying the price.”

In recent days it emerged Glasgow had the highest infection rate of any region in the whole of the UK.

Today, of the 806 new cases in Scotland more than a third were in Glasgow.

The council leaders have penned a strongly-worded letter to the First Minister urging her to make public the guidance which led to the decision not to impose a local lockdown on Glasgow, and the subsequent call to make new restrictions Scotland-wide.

Ms Laing and Mr Lumsden said they want to “reassure citizens within Aberdeen” that the city had not been singled out.

Mr Lumsden said: “The First Minister’s decisions without consultation with councils and her inability to share the Greater Glasgow health board incident management team report and recommendations with citizens of Scotland shows that the First Minister’s inability to deal with Covid-19 in Glasgow and the surrounding area has impacted on the rest of Scotland.

“If the First Minister had lockdown Glasgow like she lockdown Aberdeen, citizens in Scotland would in all probability not have to share the pain of a total Scotland lockdown.”

He added: “The citizens of Aberdeen are frustrated that once again they are being denied privileges of seeing loved ones for the next three weeks and maybe longer because the First Minister did not lockdown Glasgow.

“Aberdeen citizens deserve better from the First Minister and she should at the very least provide the clinical evidence to support her position of a total Scotland lockdown otherwise citizens will conclude that her decision not to lockdown Glasgow as political.”

A spokesman for the First Minister said: “These are utterly disgraceful comments which attempt to politicise the most serious public health emergency Scotland has faced in modern times.

“The First Minister is treating the crisis with the seriousness it deserves – it’s time Ms Laing and Mr Lumsden did likewise. The people of Aberdeen deserve no less.”