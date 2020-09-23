Aberdeen council leaders brand new coronavirus restrictions ‘disappointing’ for city residents

Council leaders have branded new coronavirus restrictions “disappointing” for city residents and a “difficult blow” for businesses.

The ban on visiting other people’s homes will be imposed across Scotland from today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that Scotland would be following England in imposing a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

The curfew will be in place from Friday, with Ms Sturgeon warning that any premises that do not comply could be shut down completely.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said there was “no need” for the new restrictions to be implemented in Aberdeen.

She said: “We are very disappointed we are seeing further restrictions imposed on residents and businesses in Aberdeen. We have experienced a local lockdown in the city and we are now being penalised for issues that are happening in other parts of Scotland.

“The Scottish Government should have looked at imposing more stringent local measures on those places. When you look at the public health figures, there is no need for these restrictions here.

“The public will rightly be disappointed and upset that they are now no longer able to meet up with friends and family in their homes, or go out and socialise after 10pm.

“The impact that is going to have on an already beleaguered hospitality sector will be significant. We will see more businesses going to the wall.

“No matter what people are doing, we seem to be seeing more restrictions put in place.

“People in Aberdeen understood at the beginning of our local lockdown why it was necessary, and we put measures in place to control the virus.

“But now they are having to put up with further restrictions on the way we live our lives because other areas haven’t taken similar action.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said the new restrictions could be a ‘difficult blow’ for the hospitality sector.

He said: “I think it was inevitable that these restrictions were going to be imposed given there was so much talk of the measures in advance.

“It could have been worse but it’s disappointing that people have just started to get back into the swing of the things only to be pushed back.

“However, the advice showed that we had to do something about the numbers which were creeping up so we just need to see if it makes a positive difference and hopefully the restrictions won’t be in place for too long.

“The whole hospitality sector has been really struggling as we know, and this could be a really difficult blow for them.

“If a circuit breaker is imposed it could be devastating for a lot of businesses so it’s important that there is support for these businesses which have been so hard hit by this.”