Aberdeen council leader’s bid to transform rundown garages into new community space

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden has launched a bid to turn an area of his ward into a valuable community space.

The Woodies area of Broomhill is popular with local residents, and is sometimes used by pupils at the nearby primary school.

However, concerns have been raised over a collection of communal garages within the area which have fallen into disrepair and become a target for antisocial behaviour.

Now Mr Lumsden, who represents the Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee area, wants the council to explore the possibility of taking back possession of the garages and transforming the area into a resource for the whole community.

Ahead of the full council meeting on December 14, he has lodged a motion which could start the process of tidying up the area.

“I have lived in the area for 17 years and in that time, although it’s always been a nice area for people to use, it’s been blighted by the garages which are in a really poor condition,” Mr Lumsden said.

“For me, the garages spoil it a bit because they are in such a bad way and have been targeted. There have been a couple of fires there and it’s just not very nice.

“The council owns the ground lease for the garages, although they are private, so it would be good to see how we can take back possession of the area.

“They are in a pretty poor condition and some of them aren’t even in use. Potentially we could look at things like compulsory purchase orders.”

As well as the school, work is currently ongoing on a new nursery – and Mr Lumsden wants local youngsters to have a say in any project which gets the go-ahead.

“I have always felt the council could do something to improve the area,” he added.

“With the school just across the road and the new nursery being built, it is an excellent opportunity for the area of ground to be improved so it can be used by the whole community.

“There’s not a great deal of space like this in the area. I would like to engage, not just with the teachers at the school but with the children too to find out what they want to see there. It would be a great way to involve them.

“Hopefully they’d be able to use their imaginations and think up something a bit different to what we older folk come up with.

“I want it to be an area where they can go not just to do sport, but to interact with nature as well.”

Mr Lumsden’s motion will go before Aberdeen City Council on December 14, and if it is approved, a report on the feasibility of the project will be delivered to the local authority in the spring.