Aberdeen council leader: ‘We’re working to try and mitigate the impacts in our communities’

by Adele Merson
28/02/2019, 10:45 am Updated: 28/02/2019, 11:13 am
Councillor Douglas Lumsden
Aberdeen’s council leaders have said the proposed savings put forward by officers remain “options on the table”.

The ruling Labour, Conservative and independent administration has remained tight-lipped over its own budget proposals, which will not be revealed until the budget meeting on Tuesday.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We’re working to try and mitigate the impacts in our communities as much as possible.

“It all stems back to reducing funding from the Scottish Government. We put forward a solution to get the extra £28m the city generates in business rates.

“If we had been allowed to keep that and not have our grant funding cut then we would be in a much better place.”

