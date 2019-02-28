Aberdeen council leader: ‘We’re working to try and mitigate the impacts in our communities’

Aberdeen’s council leaders have said the proposed savings put forward by officers remain “options on the table”.

The ruling Labour, Conservative and independent administration has remained tight-lipped over its own budget proposals, which will not be revealed until the budget meeting on Tuesday.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We’re working to try and mitigate the impacts in our communities as much as possible.

“It all stems back to reducing funding from the Scottish Government. We put forward a solution to get the extra £28m the city generates in business rates.

“If we had been allowed to keep that and not have our grant funding cut then we would be in a much better place.”