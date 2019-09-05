Aberdeen council leader welcomes ‘tourist tax’ plans

Plans to give local authorities powers to introduce a tourist tax have been given the thumbs up by Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader.

Council leaders in the city have long called for the powers to be devolved from Holyrood to allow them to introduce a levy which they claim would boost council coffers by £1.7 million.

In delivering her programme for Government, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs in the year ahead the Scottish Government will consult on and introduce legislation to give councils the power to set a transient visitor levy, often called a “tourist tax”.

She said: “This will enable local authorities to introduce such a levy, if they consider it right in their local circumstances.”

The scheme – similar to those in Paris, Barcelona and New York – would mean tourists would pay an additional £1 a night for hotel stays, with the money going to the local authority to help promote the city.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We welcome the announcement made by the First Minister.

“We have been lobbying for increased powers for Local Government since 2015, when we put in our statement of intent for our City Region Deal.

“We will have to wait for the legislation to come forward to implement that, so we need to wait and see what timescale Government is talking about.”

Andrew Martin, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said there were both pros and cons to introducing a tax.

“In simple terms, we like the idea of having additional marketing spend,” he said. “However, we don’t feel additional costs on businesses at this time is good, especially in a part of the world that is experiencing a perfect storm. The costs of administering a tax is a disincentive.

“However, if this new money was pooled for the greater good of promoting our region, we see that as a positive thing.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, the SNP group’s resource spokesman, said: “Given the decline in hotel occupancy, we have yet to see a compelling case for the introduction of a tourist levy in Aberdeen. However, the decision to devolve the power is welcome.”

And VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy added: “We should be open to the pros and cons of all revenue options.

“Long-term sustainable solutions should be sought.”