Aberdeen council leader warns that crisis could see city ‘facing £50m gap’

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has warned the coronavirus crisis could leave the local authority with a £50 million funding gap, threatening jobs and services.

Douglas Lumsden claims a lack of income could leave the council with a shortfall of around double the cost of construction work in the city’s Union Terrace Gardens.

Mr Lumsden has written to local government minister Kevin Stewart twice in the past week, warning the Aberdeen Central MSP it is “imperative” money is shared otherwise “vital public services will diminish and job losses will be inevitable”.

The Conservative co-leader of Aberdeen council said: “Aberdeen City Council is at the forefront of protecting people at this time and we are responding to the Scottish Government’s request to provide grants to businesses who meet their requirements.

“I am concerned our budget shortfall following the coronavirus pandemic could be as high as £50million.”

A report will be brought to councillors next month, outlining the full financial position of the council in Aberdeen. Local government minister Kevin Stewart said money allocated to Scotland through the coronavirus emergency response fund – due to Scotland as a consequence of UK Government spending elsewhere – had already been pledged to other causes.

Those included additional funding for NHS staff, business support and helping charities deal with consequences of Covid-19.

He added: “We remain in regular contact with councils about how best we can continue to support local authorities during this period.”

