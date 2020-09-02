Aberdeen council leader faces backlash over ‘yes city’ lockdown claim

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council is facing a backlash after claiming Glasgow avoided the same level of local lockdown as the Granite City because of how it voted in 2014’s independence referendum.

Yesterday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced restrictions on visiting other people’s homes in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

She said it was because the rise was being driven by household contacts.

The measures are different to those introduced in Aberdeen last month, which saw a five-mile travel limit for residents and the closure of bars and restaurants.

However, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden took to social media to call on Ms Sturgeon to explain why businesses in Glasgow were allowed to remain open.

And he said in a series of tweets he believed the difference was down to Glasgow primarily voting for independence in the referendum six years ago.

Mr Lumsden said: “Glasgow is a “yes” city so escapes the lockdown Aberdeen had.”

He added: “I hope that @NicolaSturgeon will explain to businesses in Aberdeen that were forced to close, why Glasgow businesses are not being forced to close.

“Aberdeen was locked down for 3 weeks, no hospitality, no travel, no visiting. Glasgow lockdown = no visiting.

“Glasgow lockdown. No household gatherings so meet your pals in the pub instead.”

Glasgow is a "yes" city so escapes the lockdown Aberdeen had. — Douglas Lumsden (@dlumsden) September 1, 2020

In response to Mr Lumsden, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Because the public health evidence here shows transmission has not been from the operation of businesses but within & between households.

“Every time I think the Tories can’t sink lower in their political exploitation of this virus.

“This is utterly irresponsible Trumpist stuff.”

Because the public health evidence here shows transmission has not been from the operation of businesses but within & between households.

Every time I think the Tories can’t sink lower in their political exploitation of this virus…This is utterly irresponsible Trumpist stuff. https://t.co/0sFSsuwpRV — Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) September 2, 2020

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn added: “These comments are beneath contempt.

“Every single action that is being taken is based on rigorous scientific advice, with the aim of protecting public health and ultimately saving lives.

“The difference is that the evidence in Aberdeen was clear that the virus was being spread in hospitality premises – the evidence in Glasgow is that transmission is mainly taking place in the home.

“Douglas Lumsden’s reckless outburst says more about him and his party than it does about the Scottish Government. The people of Aberdeen expect and deserve better.”

Mr Lumsden and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.