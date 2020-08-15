Aberdeen Council launches survey to help form equality priorities

Aberdeen City Council staff have joined forces with the Grampian Regional Equality Council to launch a survey looking at its priorities for the next five years.

The anonymous survey is asking for people to discuss their experiences with inequalities in order for them to be better understood – particularly with regard to how they compare with national and local data.

It is hoped that the survey will help the council to plan its equality priorities for 2021-25.

Available in languages including Arabic and Polish, alongside a BSL video, it consists of nine sections covering the respondent’s background, and their life and experiences in Aberdeen.

The deadline for completing the survey is September 15, and a link to the Google Doc containing the questions can be found on Aberdeen City Council’s social media channels.