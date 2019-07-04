Aberdeen council join project to combat violence against women and promote gender equality

Aberdeen City Council has joined a pilot project to prevent violence against women and promote gender equality in the workplace.

The Equally Safe at Work initiative is being led by Close the Gap and is part of wider work on the participation of women in Scotland’s labour market.

The local authority is one of seven Scottish councils to sign up and demonstrates its commitment.

Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Our workforce is the council’s greatest asset and we have thousands of dedicated staff working across a wide range of functions providing care, support and vital services to all those we serve.

“Preventing violence against women is also an integral part of the Equally Safe at Work initiative and we fully endorse the work being done.

“The pilot project is a positive step forward and we are committed to playing our part.”