Aberdeen council issues firework warning to north-east residents

Residents in the north-east have been urged to take care when buying fireworks ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are expected to hold displays in private gardens or grounds.

And now council officials have issued advice on what type of fireworks people are allowed to buy.

They will also be carrying out spot-checks at businesses in Aberdeen to ensure they are complying with the law.

Aberdeen City Council trading standards manager Graeme Paton said: “We’d urge people to follow SFRS advice that anyone who does wish to host a private event reduces any risks by ensuring to familiarise themselves with The Firework Code and fire safety guidance.

“Residents holding their own fireworks display should ensure any fireworks they buy are compliant with the regulations, for their own safety. They should also ensure they are compliant with Scottish Government Covid-19 regulations.

“Trading standards officers are visiting businesses in the run-up to 5 November to ensure they are adhering to the law regarding the sale of fireworks.”

Only two kinds of fireworks can be sold for use in gardens – F2 and F3.

For those rated F2, people must be eight metres away for safety. For those marked F3 the safe distance rises to 25 metres.

Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone under 18 and must be compliant with strict safety standards.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has also issued advice on keeping safe around fireworks.

It said: “With Covid-19 leaving many organised public events cancelled, we know that people may consider hosting their own events.

“First and foremost, we would urge all of our communities to follow advice and guidelines around social distancing to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“This is already a traditionally busy period of the year for ourselves and our partners and it is very important that we maintain an ability to respond to other emergencies.

“We are therefore strongly encouraging anyone who does wish to host a private event to reduce the risk by ensuring to familiarise themselves with our firework code and fire safety guidance.”

For more information on the SFRS guide, visit firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/fireworks-safety.aspx