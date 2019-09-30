Aberdeen council in vow to blitz blue badge backlog

Aberdeen council has today vowed to act after an Evening Express investigation revealed more than 100 disabled people are having to wait more than three months for blue badges.

Aberdeen City Council is dealing with 390 applications, which allow disabled motorists to park in spots closer to buildings, with more space around them.

While new applications are processed within 10 days, those 125 drivers seeking renewals are facing a 14-week wait.

And to make matters worse, regulations outwith the council’s control mean drivers risk a parking ticket if they use their expired badges while awaiting new ones.

One of those affected is Raymond Weaver, who struggles to walk due to chronic leg problems caused by diabetes.

“I paid £20 for a renewal in July and hadn’t heard anything, so called the council last week. They said it could be 14 weeks before I get the new badge,” said Raymond, of Mastrick Close in Aberdeen.

He added: “Not being able to use my expired badge means I essentially can’t drive. When I get out of my car I need a scooter and it needs space around the car that you don’t get with normal spaces.”

Since the Evening Express raised the matter with the council it has processed Mr Weaver’s application and informed him his new blue badge should be with him within 10 days.

It has also said it plans to introduce a system which would ensure staff write to people whose blue badges are due to expire within four months to advise them to apply early.

It is understood council staff have been working weekends to process applications.

A council spokesman said: “Since the online approach for blue badges was introduced in February for anyone who is eligible under the automatic criteria, we aim to have the application processed within 10 working days and this target is currently being met.

“If someone has applied under any other criteria, including a renewal, the application is passed on to the independent mobility assessor. There is currently a 14-week waiting list for further assessment.

“However, a recent upgrade to the national blue badge system has enabled us to identify renewal applications and these applications can now be processed in the same way as automatic criteria applications, with the aim of processing these within 10 days.

“We are also in the process of carrying out an exercise to identify all the renewal applications which have been passed to the independent mobility assessor. Once identified, these applications will be processed without the need for further assessment.”