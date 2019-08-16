Aberdeen council in parking charges blunder

Three new pay and display car parks will not go ahead in Aberdeen after the council admitted it had made a blunder.

Signs were recently put up on Station Road, Bucksburn, Crombie Road in Torry and Dunmail Avenue, Cults, advising residents new parking charges were about to be put in place.

The signs said the car parks will move from free to £1 for a maximum stay of two hours and will be applicable from 8am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

The notices even prompted some residents to start petitions to protest the changes, which they said would harm businesses in the area.

However, today Aberdeen City Council confirmed the car parks would not be changing – and there would be no new charges.

City council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I can confirm there will be no introduction of parking charges in these areas.

“This was not an option selected by the administration at the budget meeting and has come about as a result of a clerical error.”

In 2016, Bucksburn shop owners successfully challenged proposals to create a pay and display car park in Station Road.

But they were stunned when the signs appeared informing people of new charges.

Kenny Milne, owner of H&S Milne & Sons in Bucksburn, welcomed the news that charges will not be introduced.

He said: “The car park has quite a few purposes through the day and by night it serves residents.

“The dual carriageway runs through Bucksburn and one of the problems is getting people to turn off the carriageway.

“I think if folk had to pay to park it would be even harder to get them to stop. It’s a huge relief.

“We’re down to one bank, which is only open two days, and we don’t have a post office anymore.

“What we’re left with is the backbone of hard-working businesses.”

Kenny, alongside other shopkeepers in the area, launched a petition yesterday about the issue – but dropped it after being informed by the Evening Express about the blunder.

Mark McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, had written a letter to Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott to voice his concerns about the plans.

Hearing the news that it was a clerical error, he said: “I am glad that the council have once again recognised that parking charges in Bucksburn would be hugely detrimental to local businesses and residents.

“This is now twice in three years that the administration have been sent homeward to think again by the folks of Bucksburn.

“It’s time they gave a cast-iron guarantee that there will be no charges introduced here for the remainder of their term in office.”