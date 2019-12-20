Aberdeen council in call for views on fixed-term rent

Consultations are under way which could see the introduction of a new fixed-term rent policy.

Aberdeen City Council is asking tenants’ views on the plans in an online survey, which could allow the residents to plan ahead financially.

If implemented, both parties will know what the rent increase will be on their property for a number of years.

Housing spokesman Steve Delaney said: “Every year the rent is decided by annual consultation.

“If the new policy comes into effect, councillors will set a policy which will apply for three years.

“This will allow the council to calculate how much income is being generated and tenants will know how much they will be paying for that time and how much.”

Aberdeen City Council housing and transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The introduction of a new fixed-term rent policy will allow better planning for tenants so they can budget.

“As we have said in our consultation, the proposed long-term rent policy has the advantage of allowing tenants and the council to plan ahead financially, by knowing in advance what the rent increase will be for a set number of years.

“I would urge people to make their views heard and let the council know what they want, because the policy will be shaped by the survey responses.

“It’s very straightforward and the more tenants that get involved, the more the policy will reflect the views of tenants.”

Tenants have until January 31 to complete the survey, which can be found at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/communities-housing-and-infrastructure/fixed-term-rent-policy-questionnaire-2019/