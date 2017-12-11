Aberdeen council in call for business rates support for fish processing industry

Aberdeen City Council will write to the Scottish Government asking them to provide business rates support for the fish processing industry.

Councillors voted 22 to 21 in favour of asking the Scottish Government for financial support for the sector in 2018/19.

The agreed motion, which was raised by finance convener Douglas Lumsden, would also extend the closing date for applications to the 2017/18 local relief scheme from September 30 2017 to March 31 2018.

But SNP group leader Stephen Flynn put forward an amendment for the council to provide £1.02 million towards business rates relief for the manufacturing sector, which includes the fish processing sector.

SNP councillor John Cooke said the fish processing sector needs “action not gesture politics”.

“What the fish processing needs is certainty. If you pass the amendment the fish processing industry will have a degree of certainty.

“If you pass the buck to the Scottish Government they won’t have that.”

But Cllr Lumsden said: “Business rates are still a problem out there and the people of Aberdeen shouldn’t pick that up.

“The burden should fall on who caused it. The SNP Government in Holyrood.”