Aberdeen council in bid to support domestic abuse victims

Local authority workers who fall victim to domestic violence could be given up to three days of leave.

Aberdeen City Council wants to introduce a gender-based violence policy after a request from the Unison union.

A new report recommends councillors vote to introduce a policy when the council’s staff governance committee meets next Tuesday.

Introducing staff leave for domestic victims would be part of that.

The report said: “The purpose of the leave would be to allow for time off requirements an employee has in relation to practical arrangements directly linked to their experience, such as attending an appointment with a support organisation, arranging for alternative accommodation where it has been necessary to move home, or participating in a police investigation.”

A Unison spokesman told the Evening Express: “We have no evidence to suggest the problem is any greater or lesser for employees of the council than for any other sector, however we recognise the need to act. We are pleased the council have responded to our concerns and plan to introduce a policy on gender-based violence.

“The effects of gender-based violence, like those of harassment in the workplace, can be far-reaching.

“Gender-based violence can affect job performance, and therefore job prospects and security.

“It threatens the health and safety of those who suffer. It can threaten their lives.”