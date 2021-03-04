Aberdeen council houses ‘should be replicated across Scotland’

A north-east MSP says “gold standard” council houses being built in Aberdeen should be replicated across the country.

Conservative MSP Tom Mason – who is also a city councillor – said the council houses being constructed in the Granite City are among the best in the country.

The ruling administration pledged in 2017 to deliver 2,000 new homes across the city, and adopted the building industry’s gold standard.

In Parliament, Mr Mason pressed housing minister Kevin Stewart to implement the model in other local authorities.

Aberdeen’s design specification requires energy efficient technologies that make homes greener and cheaper to run; enhances sound insulation; increases natural light; improves security and dedicates space for working or study as well as the storage for an electric wheelchair, pram or bicycle.

Around 1,000 homes have already been completed or are under construction at sites including Manor Walk, Summerhill and Wellheads.

Mr Mason said: “These new homes from Aberdeen City Council are revolutionary in how council houses should be built in every area across Scotland.

“The Scottish Government should be using Aberdeen as an example of how these affordable homes should be built in other parts of the country.

“Gone are the days of inadequate box-like council homes – these houses support the physical and mental wellbeing of tenants, helping them become more self-sufficient in the long term.

“These areas in Aberdeen have the potential to be among some of the finest neighbourhoods in Scotland, once again benefiting our fantastic city.”

Responding to Mr Mason, the minister – who is also the MSP for Aberdeen Central – said: “In terms of quality, I want to see quality improved right across the country. It’s important we continue to drive up quality.”