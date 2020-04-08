Aberdeen council gives green light to new Tesco Express store in vacant Union Street unit

A supermarket chain has been granted permission to open a new store in Aberdeen city centre.

Tesco submitted plans to carry out works at the former Poundstretcher store on 43-45 Union Street.

Because it is a C-listed building, they had to ask for listed building consent before they could make any alterations.

Now Aberdeen City Council has granted them permission conditionally to open up the store on the busy thoroughfare.

Tesco will be making alterations to the shopfront by restoring the pillars, frames, doors and panels and sprucing them up. Signs will also be installed at the front of the store.

In a design statement, architects Rok Planning highlighted how these works would rejuvenate the empty unit.

It read: “It is considered that the signage and shopfront proposals will enhance the appearance of the conservation area and Grade C listed building.

“The existing doors and windows are proposed to be rejuvenated and retained to maintain a consistent scale and modernise the shopfront’s appearance.

“The proposals will employ a high-quality design utilising singular dark colours which will integrate with the existing frontage.

“The thin aluminium fascia and pinned lettering will correspond with the second ground floor retail unit within the listed building, ensuring a consistent and attractive facade.”

Bosses say the shop would complement an already existing Tesco Express store on the city’s main thoroughfare at 499-501 Union Street.

The new store would be a similar size to this store and would see up to 20 new jobs created.

Tesco also received planning permission to install air conditioner units in the shop.

Council planners approved these plans with the condition that a sample of the materials being used were submitted first before any work is done.

The decision notice said: “The proposed works would not affect the integrity or fabric of the listed building as no special features of historic or architectural interest would be adversely impacted.

“The works would have a neutral impact on the character of the listed building and there would no adverse change to the setting of the building.”