Aberdeen council forks out £11,000 on security to stop drivers flouting city centre road closures

Taxpayers face a bill of thousands after security was hired to stop drivers flouting city centre road closures.

Some drivers have continued to ignore measures, which have been in place since early June to enable social distancing and get the city moving again after lockdown – even getting out of their vehicles to move barriers and cones before driving on.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council chiefs have employed security guards at a cost of £1,666 a week.

A source revealed senior council officers are now seeking crisis talks with traders in a bid to get delivery drivers to adhere to the measures.

Meanwhile, the cost to the taxpayer has risen to £11,000 – and is continuing to increase.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s disappointing the council has had to do this.

“The Spaces for People measures are still pretty new and I am sure people will be getting used to them.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig said the city centre must be kept safe.

He added: “It’s a pity there continue to be serious risks to the public in these areas weeks after the measures were introduced.

“It’s understandable there has been uncertainty about the routes people can use, but it is vital to ensure a safe environment for motorists and pedestrians.

“It would have been preferable to see these measures introduced more slowly and with more information for road users.”

It had been claimed the guards were being paid from the £1.76 million Spaces for People grant, intended to create pleasant areas in the city to enable social distancing.

But a council spokeswoman insisted that was not the case.

She said: “We need to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the temporary physical distancing space in line with public health advice to ensure adherence to the road closures and the stewards have been employed temporarily to protect public safety.

“The incidental costs are not part of the Spaces for People scheme and are being met from within existing council budget provisions in line with the council’s event stewarding contract.”

A Sustrans spokeswoman said: “Sustrans’ Spaces for People programme is a temporary infrastructure programme which provides funding and support to make it safer for people to walk, cycle and wheel as we transition out of lockdown.

“We have been reassured by Aberdeen City Council that the Spaces for People funding awarded to the city, has been allocated only towards infrastructure that makes it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and wheel as we transition out of lockdown, as per the funding guidance.

“This means it has not been used to support the funding of individuals to manage the use of the use of the temporary infrastructure in the area.”