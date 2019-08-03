Aberdeen council forced to take legal action to repair fire-hit flats

Aberdeen City Council has been forced to take legal action to begin repair work on a block of flats left devastated by a fire.

A blaze ripped through the block on Victoria Road, Torry, in April 2018, leaving residents without a roof over their heads.

Earlier this year, the Evening Express reported how they were still out of their homes a year on.

Now it has emerged the delay in the work beginning has been due to the city council being unable to contact the owners of private properties.

The council has now initiated proceedings to gain access, which should be completed in the coming weeks.

And the local authority is confident of appointing a contractor to carry out works in the next three months.

A spokesman said: “We have attempted to contact all owners to gain agreement for the council to act as agent for these works, but to date only one party has entered into discussions with us.

“As a result of this, we have initiated legal proceedings as set out in the Tenement Scotland Act to facilitate the planned works.

“It is anticipated that this process will conclude in mid-August.

“This should allow us to undertake the procurement of a contractor with work estimated to start early October with an expected completion date of late November.

“On completion of the external works we will carry out internal re-instatement works and energy efficiency improvements to our flats in the block.

“Private owners will be given the opportunity to participate in this programme if they wish to do so.”

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Alan Donnelly welcomed the new work is set to begin.

He said: “I am pleased the council is working to reinstate the flats. Victoria Road is a very prestigious part of Torry and it is important to make sure these flats are restored.

“The important thing is to reinstate the homes and get them back into economic use.

“We have thousands on the waiting list for housing and I feel this shows the council is doing its best to sort things out.”