Aberdeen council facing ‘worst cuts in a decade’ in bid to save up to £50 million

Aberdeen council leaders are being forced to look at “major cuts” to frontline services across the city as it faces the worst budget restraints in a decade.

Trade unions, community groups and third sector organisations were meeting at the Town House today to identify ways of cutting between £40 million and £50m from the local authority’s budget.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “It’s a huge amount we’re being faced with finding savings in relation to.

“We want to flag up to all stakeholders there will be an impact right across the board if we’re forced to find that level of savings which we haven’t experienced since the Accounts Commission came in to the city in 2008.

“It’s quite clear the financial footing the council is on now is very strong, but through no fault of our own we have to look at making major cuts to frontline services, and we need to get together to find a way through that.”

Council leaders refused to give specific details on where the axe could fall, but said options would come forward in the coming weeks, ahead of the local authority’s budget meeting on March 5.

They added that, although they would honour their policy of no compulsory redundancies, they would look at cutting vacant posts and offering voluntary redundancies.

About 60% of services are statutory and must legally be provided by the council, including waste collections, education and social care.

The level of cuts is coming from a 40% proportion of the budget, on services which are not protected, including libraries, swimming pools and high-profile cultural events.

Douglas Lumsden, fellow co-leader at the council, said the local authority has reached the point where it “can’t absorb anymore”.

He added: “We’ve seen our budget decrease year on year and now we’re at the stage where we have to look very seriously at how we’re delivering services. We’re the golden goose that’s getting its neck wrung by the Scottish Government.

“We play a big part in the Scottish economy but we’re being crushed and punished by the Scottish Government.”

Council leaders have called for finance secretary Derek Mackay to allow them to retain around £28m in business rates – the amount extra they raised above their target set by the Scottish Government in 2018-19.

Earlier this week, when the Evening Express revealed the council was looking at around £45m of cuts, the Scottish Government said: “We continue to ensure our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement, despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government.

“We are delivering a funding package of £11.1 billion for local authorities next year – a real-terms increase of over £210 million for essential public services in Scotland.

“Aberdeen City Council will receive £372.6m to fund local services in 2019-20. Using their council tax powers could also generate an additional £3.7m to support the delivery of essential local services, meaning an extra £15.9m or 4.4% next year.”