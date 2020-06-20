Aberdeen council facing ‘nasty’ cutback decisions

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has warned “nasty” decisions may have to be made as the authority looks to balance its books.

Councillors will be asked to agree a new budget at a meeting of the urgent business committee later this month.

And it could mean sites such as leisure and cultural facilities – and public toilets, could remain shut for the remainder of the financial year in a bid to save as much cash as possible.

It comes just three months after councillors agreed to around £38 million in savings in the 2020/21 budget in March.

The new budget is necessary due to the unforeseen changes brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

A report outlining exactly how much the council needs to save is to go before councillors ahead of the meeting.

Douglas Lumsden, the city council’s co-leader, admitted the local authority had been hit by a double-whammy of a drop in income and a rise in costs.

And he warned councillors would have to make tough decisions at the meeting at the end of the month.

Mr Lumsden, who previously warned Covid-19 could cost the city up to £113 million, said: “We will always break even. By law we have to set a balanced budget, but that means we are going to have to make some really tough decisions, and that’s why I’m not looking forward to seeing the report that’s going to be coming to elected members. There are going to be some really nasty decisions to make.

“By the time this comes through there will only be eight or nine months of the financial year left. It will be hard to make the savings because we won’t have a full year in which to do it.

“It’s a mixture of increased costs of the things we are having to do and less income. Things like parking charges are down at the minute, and our costs are increasing because we are administering business support grants.

“A lot of the savings we were expecting to make through the year might not materialise either. We were expecting a lot of people to be leaving the council under voluntary severance and early retirement, but with the job market the way it is at the moment the uptake on that is not going to be high.

“Things are coming together to give us a bit of a headache.”

Some of the biggest costs to the council are going to come from making premises such as schools safe ahead of the planned return of pupils on August 11.

And safety measures may also have to be installed at council premises across the city – including Marischal College.

Sites such as leisure and cultural facilities, as well as public toilets, could also remain shut for the remainder of the financial year in a bid to save as much cash as possible.

Mr Lumsden added: “We may have to put screens in Marischal College for people who need to come in and use our services, and that will add costs like it has done for businesses across the city.

“Adapting schools is going to be a big cost going forward. The amount of work we are going to have to do in schools is going to be quite substantial and we are not getting any extra money for that.

“We will have to look at all the services we provide and see if they are going to be providing in the near future, because some things are probably going to be affected by Covid-19 for the rest of the financial year.

“If you look at things like sports or cultural facilities, they may not be able to open for a long time so we may have to look at cutting things like that. Public toilets aren’t allowed to open just now and it might be the case that they don’t open for the rest of the financial year either.

“There is going to be a lot of tricky decisions to be made.

“The crisis has caused a huge financial shock not just in the city but across the country.”

Opposition SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “It just shows the incredibly poor leadership of Aberdeen City Council, when Councillor Lusmden, the co-leader and city’s finance convener, has no idea how much Covid-19 is costing the council, despite the fact we are reporting the figures to Cosla every two weeks.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said: “The council is facing a huge financial challenge because of the pandemic. It has lost income and incurred additional costs – much of of which have not been covered by extra grants from the Scottish Government.

“The Liberal Democrats believe the Scottish Government must do much more to support Aberdeen City Council – and other councils – in these truly exceptional times. Sadly that looks unlikely at present.

“The Liberal Democrats’ priority remains defending the vital services upon which people in our city depend. We will do all we can to protect those.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have been working closely with COSLA and local governments since the beginning of the pandemic and have committed almost £330 million of additional funding for Covid-19 measures, on top of the local government finance settlement of £11.4 billion from this year’s budget.

“The payments of the local government consequentials worth £155 million, the distribution of which was proposed and agreed by COSLA, are being made to councils in June alongside the weekly general revenue grant payments. The first three instalments have now been received. In addition, following agreement with COSLA, we are also front loading the normal weekly grant payments by £300 million to ease local authorities cash flow problems.”

“The pre Covid-19 2020-21 settlement, provided an increase (cash) in local government day to day spending for local revenue services of £589.4 million (5.8%).”

