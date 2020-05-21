Aberdeen council drawing up plans for reopening recycling centres

Detailed plans are currently being drawn up to allow household waste and recycling centres in Aberdeen to open.

Aberdeen City Council and its waste contractor SUEZ are working on its plans to ensure that the sites can reopen safely.

The Scottish Government has added the household waste and recycling centres to its places considered as essential journeys, and they are due to reopen across Scotland on June 1.

The local authority has said changes will be necessary to maintain safety, and ensure that physical distancing can be followed.

It has said measures will likely be in place including changed or reduced opening hours, restrictions on the type or volume of materials accepted at sites, and traffic restrictions.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s change in the essential journeys list to allow our household waste and recycling centres to reopen.

“Residents should be aware there will be restrictions so we can allow for safe working practices for users and staff, and to ensure social distancing guidelines are met.”

The council added that members of the public should only visit the centres if it is an essential trip, with large items and excess waste continuing to be stored at home if possible.

