Aberdeen council confirms start date for work on Provost Skene’s House

The council has today confirmed work on Provost Skene’s House will get under way later this month.

The £3.8 million transformation of the historic building is set to take 52 weeks, followed by a 12-week fit out.

The work will include re-slating the roof and replacement of rotten timbers.

Provost Skene’s House and the Hall of Heroes is expected to open next Autumn.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council Co-Leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “When completed, Provost Skene’s House and the story of the City Region’s enduring global influence will serve to inspire residents and visitors alike.

“The £3.8 million we are spending on Provost Skene’s House is part of an unprecedented capital investment programme being delivered by the Council and partners, which includes a new harbour in Aberdeen and other transformational infrastructure.”

Fellow Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing added: “This year will mark step change in Aberdeen’s cultural, heritage and tourism offering.

“P&J Live and the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery will open their doors and work will start on the transformation of Union Terrace Gardens.”

Provost Skene’s House will feature more than 100 great Aberdonians who have helped shaped the word, with people drawn from arts, science, businesss, sport and entertainment.

The building will also display artefacts and memorabilia.