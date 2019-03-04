Aberdeen council co-leaders promise to protect £1.6 million fund which helps fight poverty

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leaders have vowed to protect a £1.6 million fund set up to tackle poverty and deprivation.

Among the controversial savings put forward by council officers was a cut to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, which would have lost out on £538,000.

However, Jenny Laing, co-leader of the local authority, has pledged to continue funding for the fund at its current level.

She said: “The Fairer Aberdeen Fund helps to support incredibly important community projects both in our regeneration areas and city-wide.

“We have protected the fund every year since coming into administration, unlike the SNP, who cut the grant by £1m when they controlled the council.

“As the chair of the Aberdeen Community Planning Partnership, I know from first-hand experience that the investment made via the fund has a hugely positive impact on our communities and greatly assists the council to fulfil its ambitions.”

A report published last year revealed more than 27,000 people in the city have been supported by the £1.6m fund in 2017-18.

A total of 45 projects in the regeneration areas of Cummings Park, Middlefield, Northfield, Seaton, Tillydrone, Woodside and Torry were supported over that year.

Charity Befriend a Child and Pathways, an organisation which offers employment support in regeneration areas and community flats in Cummings Park, Seaton, Tillydrone and Middlefield, are among the organisations which have received funding from the scheme.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “I’m glad to hear that the administration will be protecting the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.

“The SNP budget I propose tomorrow will also safeguard this vital resource.”

Several community organisations in the city are still facing an anxious wait until tomorrow to find out if their funding has been cut.

Fersands Community Project held a public meeting with residents last week in the wake of news it could face a £91,000 cut to its budget.