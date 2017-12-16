Aberdeen council co-leader invites Sturgeon to see impact of cuts

Council co-leader Jenny Laing has written an open letter to the First Minister inviting her to Aberdeen to see the impact of cuts to local authority budgets.

Cllr Laing predicted “economic Armageddon” in the wake of “brutal” cuts to council funding announced by the Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay on Thursday.

In her letter to Nicola Sturgeon, Cllr Laing – who is currently suspended from the Labour party after forming a coalition with local Conservatives councillors – wrote: “As Aberdeen again suffers a further significant cut to our annual budget, I am writing to express my serious concerns for the future of local government.

“Local government is the tier of government closest to the people and it is ordinary, hard-working families who have suffered most from the successive budget cuts imposed on councils throughout Scotland by your administration.

“Of course, as Aberdeen remains Scotland’s lowest funded council, the impact on our communities has been considerable.

“This is why I invite you to join me in Aberdeen for a tour of our communities and businesses so you can see first-hand the impact Scottish Government budget cuts have had on the most vulnerable in our city.

“I hope you seriously consider my invitation and this opportunity to speak directly to the constituents who are suffering most because of the SNP’s programme of austerity.”

She previously said Mr Mackay had “washed his hands” of the city with his latest budget.

It is unclear if Ms Sturgeon will accept Cllr Laing’s invite to tour the Granite City, but a Scottish Government spokesman said other funding, including Aberdeen’s city deal, showed the North-east was still a focus for the government.

He said: “Despite the UK Government’s cuts to the Scottish Budget, we have continued to treat local government very fairly.

“We are investing £125 million as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, estimated to create 3,300 new jobs – and a further £254m of additional Scottish Government support for key infrastructure in the North-east.”