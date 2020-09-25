Aberdeen council chiefs launch transport link improvement project

A major study is being carried to look at improving transport links between Aberdeen and a north-east town.

Council bosses are considering options for boosting the connection between the park and ride in Ellon and the so-called Garthdee Road corridor in Aberdeen.

The study is focusing on public transport connections and will look at the patterns of travel going northbound and southbound.

Aberdeen City Council said the results of the study would be used for a business case on options for the link as well as designs and delivering it in the future.

Local authority bosses have prepared a paper to set out the scope of the study and the approach that will be taken by the study team.

It details the way in which the public and stakeholders will be invited to engage with the work as it moves forward. A full public engagement exercise is planned for next year.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said the study is “significant” for the city and the entire north-east.

She it was vital for the authority to understand how people used the link between Ellon and Aberdeen.

Councillor Macdonald said: “This study is an significant piece of work not only for Aberdeen but for the wider region as it is important to understand how people and goods move around in and around this corridor for business and leisure purposes.

“The information gathered will be used alongside the public consultation results next year to shape the next stage.”

A number of issues will come into focus as part of efforts to progress the study with the coronavirus crisis also being taken into account.

This will include a detailed investigation looking at any issues and opportunities with the Ellon and park and ride to Garthdee corridor link. There will be a focus on transport trends following the Covid-19 lockdown in the spring.

Local authority chiefs will also review existing policies, previous studies on transport and statistics.

Aberdeenshire Council and transport body Nestrans, will work with the North East Bus Alliance as part of the scheme.

The city council have commissioned consultants AECOM to develop the Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance-based appraisal of options for the study.