Aberdeen council chiefs accused of ‘running scared’ by opposition leaders

City chiefs have been accused of “running scared” by opposition leaders after rejecting calls to hold a full council meeting this month.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council’s urgent business committee (UBC) agreed to suspend most committees and council meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They agreed any decisions to be made would be decided by the five group leaders on the UBC.

However, the Liberal Democrat and SNP groups have since called for full meetings of the council to be reconvened.

Group leaders Ian Yuill and Alex Nicoll wrote to the council’s administration asking for a full council meeting to be held in August – but their request was turned down.

Mr Nicoll said: “Given the last meeting of council was in March and there is no scheduled meeting until December, there will be some nine months before all councillors have the opportunity to meet together to take decisions that require to be taken by Aberdeen City Council.

“I am at a complete loss to understand why the ruling administration feel there is no business for the full council to discuss given the recent events in the city and the calls from businesses and ordinary folk to address the issues affecting us all during these most difficult times.”

Mr Yuill added: “This has nothing to do with party politics and everything to do with accountability.

“Aberdeen’s citizens expect all their councillors to be meeting to discuss the major issues affecting our city, not least the impact of the current local lockdown on individuals and businesses across Aberdeen.

“The ruling coalition‘s refusal to agree to hold a council meeting is an abandonment of their responsibility. They are clearly running scared of democratic accountability.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “I find it bizarre that the opposition want to hold a costly council meeting when there is no business to discuss.

“All of the committees are now back as per the decision at the urgent business committee meeting in March.

“If the opposition had wanted a meeting then surely it would have been incumbent upon them to at least provide a motion to be discussed.

“Alas, the opposition only wanted the council to meet only as a talking shop. This Council meeting would be an unnecessary cost to council and take vital council officers away from important Covid-19 duties.”