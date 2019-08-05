Aberdeen council bosses: We can’t prevent playpark swings being ripped apart by dogs

Aberdeen City Council bosses have said there is “nothing further” they can do to prevent playpark swings being ripped apart by dogs.

The Evening Express revealed last week that some “irresponsible” dog owners are training their pets to tear apart the play equipment to improve their jaw strength.

Aberdeen City Council claims the issue is common across the city, with 14 seats damaged at a cost of £1,120 in the last fortnight alone.

But the local authority has claimed there is “nothing further” they can do to prevent damage.

It had tried applying a non-toxic plant oil called Citronella on the swings, in a bid to deter dogs from chewing on the equipment. However, this has been seen only as a very short-term solution as the oil loses its potency very quickly when left outdoors and is therefore not seen as effective.

The local authority has also tried belt seats but these were found to be even easier for dogs to damage and they also had to be replaced.

The swings used by the council include a shock absorbing bumper which helps prevent head injury, should the equipment hit a child’s head.

Once the outer cushioning edge is lost through damage, this means the swing must be replaced to comply with safety standards.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said the local authority should not foot the bill.

He said: “It shouldn’t be up to the council to make their play equipment less appetising to dogs, it should down to the owners of these dogs to take responsibility or to be held responsible.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the problem we face is that swing seats have to be able to cushion head impacts to comply with safety standards and prevent injury, particularly head impact.

“Anything used on swing seats to deter dogs has to be non-harmful to children especially as younger children may lick or bite the seats themselves. We have tried Citronella on the seats, as have other councils, to deter dogs but this is not an effective or lasting solution.

“There is nothing further we can do to prevent this type of damage”.

In the course of a year the council normally has to replace around 50 seats, at a cost of £4,000 to the taxpayer, with the “majority” relating to dog damage.

The swings at the playpark beside the Beach Boulevard are the latest to fall victim to the problem, however, the problem is city-wide, and not particular to any one area above another, according to council bosses. The local authority has just a few replacement seats left but was expecting a delivery of 30 this week.