Aberdeen council boss ‘heartened’ by findings of major infrastructure report

A leading Aberdeen City Council chief insists a major report on the future of infrastructure across Scotland ties in with their own net zero vision.

The Infrastructure Commission for Scotland has published its findings to the Scottish Government and has made a series of recommendations.

One of the key points raised is that by early 2021 the establishment of an independent body to provide advice to help deliver a net-zero carbon economy.

It is also calling on the Scottish Government, local authorities, regulators and industry to work together to establish a route map for the transition to net zero that looks at different aspects like heating for domestic, commercial and public buildings as well as transport.

Aberdeen City Council is actively looking for ways to move the city away from relying on oil and gas following the Covid-19 pandemic and it has already approved its own net zero vision.

This includes proposals for an energy transition zone which would be built to the south of the city near the Nigg Bay harbour expansion.

The local authority is hoping meet net-zero emissions by 2045.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland’s findings are “heartening” for any future prospects.

She said: “From our perspective, it is heartening to see the areas that they’re identifying are very much in line with the plans and strategies we’ve been bringing forward in particularly in recent months.

“We’re pleased to see the outcome of their inquiries and we very much want to be pushing Aberdeen’s plans to the forefront so government can see how advanced we are with those and hopefully that will give us a head start with some of our infrastructure projects.

“If the UK and Scottish governments are to meet their environmental targets they need Aberdeen and the oil sector to be part of that solution.”

Ian Russell, chairman of the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland, said that infrastructure has a “vital role” in helping a net zero economy and the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need for change for major projects.

He also said the need for collaboration between the public sector and the construction industry was also a “crucial” recommendation from the group, who will publish a second report later this year.

Ms Laing said it is important for the council to showcase the Granite City to potential investors and feels their proposals are best to provide an economic and environmental boost.

She said: “We realise if we are to secure investment whether that be from government or the private sector we have to show Aberdeen is an attractive place to invest.

“In the past we have very much punched above our weight when it comes to tax take for the treasury and jobs for the treasury and we want to continue to do it.

“The plans we have come up with and what is being promoted in this report show there is clear evidence this will help economic prosperity and environmental targets.”