Aberdeen council approves initial stage of work to create £8.5 million warehouse

The first stage of work to create a new £8.5 million warehouse in an Aberdeen community has been approved.

A building warrant for the first stage of works at a site in the D2 Business Park, on Harvest Avenue, Dyce, has been approved by the local authority.

It was submitted by Halliday Fraser Munro, on behalf of property developers M2 Dyce Ltd, which is based in Auchterarder, Perthshire.

The first stage of the work includes foundations, substructure – the underlying or supporting structures – and drainage.

Work for the whole development will include the building of a new warehouse facility with associated office space.

It will also have car parking for employees and an external test tank and wash bay.

It is not clear yet which firm will move into the building when completed. However, it is estimated the building work will total around £8.5 million.

The warrant was approved by Aberdeen City Council officers earlier this week.

Dennis Will, chairman of the Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, said he welcomed new businesses coming into the area.

He added: “It’s good to see. There’s a lot of businesses that have left because of the oil downturn, which has left a lot of offices in Dyce empty.

“Any businesses which come in and fill up that empty space is a good thing.

“We have the new AECC and The Event Complex Aberdeen, which is away to move into the area around there as well.”

There are no timescales yet as to when work may begin to build the foundations of the warehouse.

Harvest Avenue is currently home to the D2 Business Park, operated by Miller Developments, which has businesses BP, Emerson and ASCO, as well as Hampton Hilton hotel and AkerSolutions.

The building is to be located between the ASCO and Emerson buildings, near Dyce Park and Ride, and it opened for business in 2015.