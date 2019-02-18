Aberdeen Council apologises to elderly residents for failing to provide grit bin

Aberdeen council has apologised to elderly residents for not fulfilling a promise to deliver a grit bin to their community.

It has been 12 months since the Seaton Walk householders first asked Aberdeen City Council for the yellow box to be placed close to the Langstane Housing Association building.

Their MSP Kevin Stewart wrote to the council in February last year and, after seven months of communication, was informed in September that officers intended to install a community grit bin in Regent Walk and move the current one to Seaton Walk.

However, now the Aberdeen Central MSP has been informed that the delivery of the bins has been delayed with no confirmed date for when it can be installed.

A spokesman for the local authority said they were pursuing a new grit box “as a matter of urgency”.

Mr Stewart said: “After a year of pushing for the city council to put in place a much-needed grit bin at Seaton Walk, I am extremely disappointed that they have reneged on their promise made back in September to arrange to have one installed. The fact of the matter is that the placement of grit bins and bags in that area is not good enough, and it’s leaving very vulnerable and elderly residents trapped in their homes on icy days for fear of falling on the pavements.

“We are coming up to the anniversary of the Beast from the East which showed us just how quickly extreme changes in weather can happen. Aberdeen City Council needs to get a grit bin in place at Seaton Walk as soon as possible and stick to the promises they make, rather than going back on them.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman apologised for the situation but insisted it was beyond their control.

He said: “We ordered additional grit bins last year in good time for the winter period but were let down by the supplier. We are pursuing this as a matter of urgency and will have a number of grit bins ready for use as soon as possible. We apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused due to matters beyond our control.”