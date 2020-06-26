Aberdeen council administration moves motion to support Black Lives Matter

A councillor has called on the city council to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tauqeer Malik has brought forward a motion to be heard at next week’s Urgent Business Committee meeting to show the city’s support for Black Lives Matter.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month sparked a wave of protests in America and the UK.

The protests started after a video went viral on May 25, 2020, showing a police officer kneeling on his neck and back as he pleaded for his life.

Events have also been held in Aberdeen with residents showing their support calling for an end to racism with two peaceful protests held earlier this month.

Councillor Malik’s motion notes the protests both across the UK and in America, as well as the case of Sheku Bayoh in Scotland.

Mr Bayoh was 31 years old when he died after being restrained by up to five police officers on 3 May 2015, in Kirkcaldy.

It also agrees to work with organisers of the Black Lives Matter poster protest and other race quality organisations in the city to mount an exhibition on the anti-slavery abolition movement in Aberdeen when public health restrictions are lifted.

Mr Malik’s motion states the council understands there is a problem with racial inequality and prejudice in Scotland and the UK, and instructs chief executive Angela Scott to write to the Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James, condemning the use of force by police officers on George Floyd, which resulted in his death.

It also hopes for Ms Scott to write to the Cabinet Secretary for Justice at the Scottish Government, with details of the motion, and ask for information on any proposed legislation planned to be brought in as a result of recent events.

Mr Malik said: “I am proud to be putting forward this motion to the Urgent Business Committee as Black lives do Matter.

“We as councillors must acknowledge the peaceful protests in Aberdeen where hundreds of anti-racism protesters took to Union Street to highlight those affected by injustice. We should acknowledge there is a problem with racial inequality within Scotland because of prejudice, bias and racism.

“My motion highlights the death of George Floyd as well as the death of Sheku Bayoh who died here in Scotland.

“I am asking the chief executive to write to the Ambassador of the United States condemning the use of force by Police Officers on George Floyd which resulted in his unfortunate death as well as writing to Scotland’s Justice Minister asking for an update on any proposed legislation the Scottish Government intend to introduce as a result of the recent protests and increased awareness of racial inequality.

“We must all play our part wherever possible.”

The importance of the council standing against racism was highlighted after bus stops in Mastrick were vandalised with racist graffiti.

Messages including the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ and ‘white power’ were spray-painted on bus stops on Lang Stracht, as well as offensive words.

They have since been cleaned with the incident reported to Police Scotland, however due to the type of spray paint used, marks have been left on the perspex panels.

Councillor John Wheeler, operational delivery convener, said: “We were alerted to racist graffiti being daubed on bus shelters along the Lang Stracht and a team immediately went out to remove the messages.

“Unfortunately, the type of spray paint used has burned into the Perspex and left marks but we have cleaned up as best we can.

“Aberdeen prides itself on being a tolerant city where every should be able to prosper regardless of race or religion and city council condemns in the strongest possible way, these abhorrent acts of vandalism and the disgusting views expressed which have no place in a civilised society”.