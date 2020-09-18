Aberdeen council accused of ‘failing’ disabled pupils

Children with disabilities are being “failed” by Aberdeen City Council after a plan to make schools more accessible was waved through.

Dr Alison Murray, a member of the campaign group Autism and Other Conditions Aberdeen, slammed the local authority’s education operational delivery committee and accused them of “not following the law”.

Authorities are required to have a strategy outlining their plans to remove barriers to disabled childrens’ education.

But Dr Murray – whose son has autism – says the document approved by the committee does not do enough to meet the requirements and fails to take into account the views of affected children or their families.

She had a request to speak at Thursday’s meeting denied – although a submission will be considered in the coming weeks.

However, Dr Murray believes the plan – which councillors discussed for just six minutes – was rushed through.

The plan centres around increasing the accessibility of information given to families and staff on services to meet disable learners’ needs and building on digital developments.

Signage will also be improved and moved to a more appropriate height and consideration given on disabled accesses being widened.

Mrs Murray said: “The council are not considering what they need to do to increase disabled children’s access to education. I wrote to the committee but they dismissed what I had raised, which was they are not following the law by not having a strategy in place.

“The law requires them to address the barriers to children accessing the curriculum, including difficulties with the physical environment and with communication.

“They haven’t said what they will be doing to improve those things or what their strategy will be to improve those things.

“Children, specialists and services should all be involved in developing it, and what they intend to do to make it accessible should be laid out.

“They are failing disabled children.”

She added: “What the council has drawn up is a stepping stone but they need to start looking at the needs of the children. Disabled children form less than 8% of those with additional support needs and unless you look at what their outcomes and experiences are, you will not know what the barriers are.

“They need to be listened to.

“There needs to be a consideration of what needs to happen to improve the situation for disabled children. Any strategy should consider how to improve communication with them on a day-to-day basis.

“A strategy needs to consider how the council can help young people access their education but they don’t actually have a strategy at all. It’s not enough to say it will be supported under another programme.”

Dr Murray called on the council to set out how it plans to achieve its aims.

She said: “In some schools, children who are disabled physically are unable to access the environment because of things like steps. Strategies should have been in place for the last 18 years and councils are meant to have addressed issues like this when they have been refurbishing schools.

“There need to be things like handrails and wayfinders for children with visual issues, and measures to help pupils with autism deal with the lights. These are things which are supposed to have been put in place over the past few years but they haven’t been.”

An ACC spokesman said: “The education operational delivery committee approved the accessibility plan. The plan will be routinely reviewed with an updated plan presented to the committee within three years.

“The many groups consulted in the development of this plan had a range of views which we have taken into account in our plan.

“As with any consultation, we work to find the themes common from a range of individuals, groups and organisations and appreciate the range of opinions shared with us.”