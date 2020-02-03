Aberdeen could lose out on more than £750,000 of funding to help people with complex needs

A report has revealed Aberdeen City Council council could lose out on £771,546 of funding to help people with multiple and complex needs into employment and training.

The European Commission (EC) pledged £412 million to the Scottish Government from the European Social Fund and it was supposed to be spent across Scotland between 2014 and 2020.

However, the EC found “deficiencies” in the Scottish Government’s management of the fund in July 2018 – then stopped handing over cash six months later.

A new Aberdeen City Council report suggests the council would encounter so many problems sticking with the scheme – due to the fund suspension – it might be better to pull out.

This is because the council would have too little time to complete the project once the suspension is lifted and because the scheme’s red tape is “unduly complex”.

The report, to the city growth and resources committee, said pulling out of the scheme – as Angus and Aberdeenshire councils already have – would “result in a loss to the council of up to £771,546 of grants”.

It states: “It could also mean money previously promised to the council by the EC will never arrive.

“Should this happen, the council would have to cash-flow the project in full until such time as grant funding was released, with uncertainty around this ever being received.”

The committee will decide a way forward at its meeting on Thursday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Its convenor, Councillor Douglas Lumsden, said: “The Scottish Government has a lot to answer for. Why did it encounter deficiencies with the management and control systems for this fund – and why did it not put them right?

“This will mean some of the most vulnerable people in Aberdeen will no longer be able to benefit from this funding.”

The committee’s vice convenor, Councillor Ross Grant, said: “The Scottish Government should be ashamed. It means not only Aberdeen, but also other councils in Scotland, will lose out on funding.”

Committee member Councillor Iain Yuill said it was only prudent the council rejects any future funding from the scheme.

He added: “The Scottish Government clearly has some big questions to answer.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are working with the EC and partners, including local authorities, to resolve the issues that have led to the fund suspension.

“We have ensured all projects have and will continue to be supported and delivered.”